YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the NATO summit to be convened in Brussels on July 11 and 12, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Pashinyan’s participation in this event is important to the extent that even though Armenia is a CSTO [(Collective Security Treaty Organization)] member country, it views NATO as a partner organization and a reliable ally in ensuring Armenia’s security,” wrote Zhamanak.