US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that North Korea was blowing up four of its big test sites and that a process of “total denuclearization ... has already started taking place,” reported the Voice of America.
“They’ve [North Korea] stopped the sending of missiles, including ballistic missiles,” Trump said speaking at a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House. “They’re destroying their engine site. They’re blowing it up. They’ve already blown up one of their big test sites, in fact it’s actually four of their big test sites.
“And the big thing is it will be a total denuclearization, which has already started taking place.”