EU ready to work with new Turkey president and parliament
EU ready to work with new Turkey president and parliament
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The European Union will work with the President and the Parliament to address together the many common challenges ahead of us, says the statement by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

“Turkey's general and presidential elections on 24 June saw a very high voter turnout and a broad spectrum of candidates and parties competing in the elections. This reaffirmed the strong attachment of the Turkish people to democratic processes and the pursuit of their civil liberties as well as the rule of law and fundamental freedoms,” the statement reads.

“As the election observation mission by OSCE/ODIHR assesses, the voters had a genuine choice, but the conditions for campaigning were not equal. In addition, the restrictive legal framework and powers granted under the ongoing state of emergency restricted the freedoms of assembly and expression, including in the media.”

The EU officials said elections trigger the entry into force of the new presidential system which has far reaching implications for Turkish democracy - as raised by the Venice Commission - regarding checks and balances.

“In general, Turkey would benefit from urgently addressing key shortcomings regarding the rule of law and fundamental rights,” they added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
