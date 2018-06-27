Armenian deputy FM: Attempts to politicize BSEC activities are unacceptable

Armenia FM: BSEC economic agenda needs to be reviewed and adapted to present global economic trends (PHOTOS)

Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”

Armenia PM to have 2 offices

One killed, over 30 injured in German tour bus accident

US congresswoman says she works toward Armenia getting funding from Millennium Challenge Corporation

BSEC chief pleased with participation of its member states in meeting held in Yerevan

Polish PM proposes to amend Holocaust law

Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution

CNN: US Court decides to stop separating migrant children with families

Armenia Military Industry Committee has new chief

Scientific conference on Armenia held in Washington

Alexander Lapshin meets with Armenia President, in Washington

US embassy to help Armenia center for asylum seekers

Armenia government holds special session

Yerevan hosts BSEC FMs’ meeting (PHOTOS)

Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated

Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus

Auto Alliance angry over Trump threats

Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

Ilham Aliyev's bluff: What is behind “Nakhchivan's fake” ?

EU Council: Turkey’s accession negotiations have effectively come to a standstill

Trump and Putin may meet in Helsinki

Farmanyan: Russia should be back in PACE

US pushing allies to reduce imports of Iranian oil to zero

Pashinyan: Armenian government interested in cooperation with World Bank

Council of Europe ready to support Armenia reforms (PHOTO)

US Supreme court upholds Trump’s travel ban

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.06.2018

Dutch Senate approves ban on burqa and niqab in public places

Artsakh: World community has to give tough response to statements by robber Aliyev

Adam Schiff urges not to congratulate Erdogan

Armenia President in Paris, meets with heads of large France enterprises

Armenia FM says Azerbaijan president’s belligerent statements are preposterous

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Armenia PM: Law enforcement’s anticorruption activities shall have no grounds for any other interpretation

Israel parliamentary vote over Armenian genocide cancelled

Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman

Parliament Vice Speaker: Armenia is against BSEC politicization

Armenia MFA on Azerbaijan president: Tin troops’ supreme commander attacks all possible heights

Children injured in Armenia road accident

4 people injured in Hong Kong park shooting

Macedonia President refuses to sign deal on country’s name change

Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan has not done anything that the turn could come to him

Head of delegation: Armenia not to participate in BSEC Secretary General elections

Russia army divisions start trainings in Armenia

German envoy to Armenia: Trust should be formed with respect to courts

Armenia MP speaks to US lawmaker over Bell 412 helicopters purchased by Azerbaijan

US Congress intern suspended for shouting expletive at Trump

Donald Trump praises Melania at South Carolina rally

Armenia PM: We are trying to direct investments to provinces

2 aircraft collide at Seoul airport due to amid heavy rain

Shots fired in Yerevan, one person hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Russian soldier dies in Gyumri road accident

Newspaper: Azerbaijan president ready to negotiate with Armenia’s Sarkissian?

Armenia lawmaker: Euronest PA-adopted report reflects on Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

Venice Commission president: Reasonable time should be allowed to prepare for Armenia snap elections

Armenia MP: Any military aggression against Karabakh will be punished

Armenia PM: It will never again be good for former corrupt authorities

Armenian PM: There have been no changes in terms of military risks in Nakhchivan

Armenia PM: Investigators have to answer questions about property of Yerevan Mayor

Armenian PM: We record unprecedentedly low level of ceasefire violation cases

Former Armenia official shows over $120 thousands in brief case when being detained

EU ready to work with new Turkey president and parliament

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service suspected of illicit enrichment

Alexander Sargsyan released

Diana Gasparyan appointed mayor of Etchmiadzin

Armenian PM discusses creation of “one investment window”

National Security Service posts footage of search in Manvel Grigoryan’s house in Artsakh

EU imposes sanctions against Venezuela

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.06.2018

Putin congratulates Erdogan

Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission

Police: Alexander Sargsyan detained in Yerevan

Mayor of Armenian town resigns

OSCE marks unequal conditions in Turkey elections

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service detained

Diana Ghazaryan appointed head of Microsoft Armenia office

Armenian MP's wife will be detained

Georgia new FM lauds relations with Armenia

First ever Armenian Genocide motion debated in Australia’s parliament

BSEC FMs to meet in Yerevan

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia delegation to PACE: Intense discussion held at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly

Armenia PM chairs Security Council session

China blocks HBO after John Oliver’s mockery of Xi Jinping

Armenian cultural heritage featured at 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

NATO ex-chief denied entry to US

Karabakh police make new discovery

Armenia delegation to PACE: EPP Group head’s election postponed until fall session

Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE new president

Trump complains to aids on his migrants decree

Russia State Duma speaker urges to prevent worsening of situation in Karabakh

PACE summer session opening in Strasbourg

PM Pashinyan to head Digital Armenia Foundation Board of Trustees

Seul to hold talks with Pyongyang

EU official: Armenia is ready for further steps in human rights

US Defense Secretary to visit China in late June

Karabakh President receives Armenian National Committee of America chairman

Pentagon to build temporary camps for immigrants at 2 military bases