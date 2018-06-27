Armenia government holds special session

The government of Armenia on Wednesday is convening a closed special meeting of the Cabinet.
There are two matters on the agenda, but one of them is undisclosed.
On the first matter, the Cabinet members are expected to discuss the bill on the lists of drugs, psychotropic substances, drugs whose circulation is prohibited, toxic substances, plants containing psychotropic or toxic substances, and on determining their quantity.
And Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan will deliver a report on the second—and undisclosed—matter on the agenda.