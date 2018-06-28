Azerbaijan to hold another large-scale drills

The Azerbaijani side reports another large-scale drills from from 2 to 6 July, Azerbaijani media reported referring to the Defense Ministry press service.
Up to 20,000 military personnel, 120 units of tanks and other armored vehicles, over 200 rocket launchers and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and up to 30 units of army and front-line aviation for different purposes will be involved in the drills.
The troops will conduct large-scale offensive operations. The place of the exercise has not been specified yet.