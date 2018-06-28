News
Armenia legislature to convene special session before July 15 summer vacation?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia may hold a special session by July 15, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

While introducing—at the Cabinet meeting—the bill on ratifying the memorandum of understanding between the Armenian government and European Commission, and with respect to Armenia’s participation in the European Union’s Creative Europe program for cultural and creative domains, Deputy Culture Minister Nazeni Gharibyan noted that this program was one of Europe’s most-funded projects, and she said it was decided to extend this program until 2024.

Gharibyan added, however, there was a matter of urgency regarding the ratification of this memorandum of understanding.

PM Pashinyan responded that they could make a respective proposal to convene a special session of parliament before July 15, when the NA will go on summer vacation, and that they may have other urgent matters too.

“We had a conversation with the NA President on this topic,” he said. “And we have agreed that we can show such an initiative until July 15, if it’s substantiated that there is its pressing need.”
