Germany, Greece and Spain reach agreement on migrants
Germany, Greece and Spain reach agreement on migrants
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany's government says Athens and Madrid have agreed to take back migrants from Germany who had previously registered asylum bids in Greece and Spain, Radio Liberty reported.

The agreements were announced on June 29 at the end of a European Union summit in Brussels where EU leaders tried to tackle migration issues faced by the bloc.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that bilateral agreements had been reached by Greece and Spain to handle migrants who make their way north from southern Europe to Germany.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the end of the summit that there was "a commitment to dispense more funds to the governments of Spain and Morocco."

Sanchez said EU leaders recognized that the Morocco-Spain migration route is coming under increasing pressure.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
