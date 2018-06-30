2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and 310 others injured on Friday in clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers on the border of eastern Gaza and Israel, medics said.
A 13-year-old boy, Yasser Abu al-Najja, was one of the killed, said Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, Xinhua reported.
He was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers' gunfire east of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, close to the border with Israel.
Al-Qedra said 310 Palestinians were injured in the clashes with Israeli soldiers during the 14th Friday anti-Israel protests, known as the "Great March of Return" rally, which started on March 30.
A total of 133 were admitted to Gaza hospitals, including six critically wounded, and 177 treated in the field as they suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli soldiers, he added.
The organizers of the protests insist that their activities will go on until Israel ends more than 11 years of a blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.