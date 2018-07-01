News
At least 47 people killed in Indian bus crash
At least 47 people killed in Indian bus crash
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 47 people were killed on Sunday after a passenger bus plunged into the deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, NDTV reported. 

According to the latest data, the overloaded bus, intended for 28 passengers, rolled down the slope into a gorge about 200m deep. The investigation is underway.

The state authorities expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. The local government announced its readiness to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims (about $ 3 thousand) and the injured (over $ 730).
