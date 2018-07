YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ambassador to Iran, Artashes Tumanyan, and Qatar’s ambassador to Armenia, Ali Bin Hamad Al-Sulaiti—whose diplomatic residence is in Tehran, have exchanged the ratifications of the Armenian and the Qatari governments’ agreement on air transport communications.

As a result, the agreement has entered into force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A respective protocol was signed for the exchange of these ratifications.