2 Armenia citizens killed in Russia road accident

Two Armenian citizens were killed and another Armenian was hospitalized in critical condition, after a road accident in Russia.

The one at fault for this fatal crash, which occurred Tuesday at Krasnogorsky District in Moscow Oblast, was the 23-year-old driver of the BMW that collided with a VAZ Zhiguli-model vehicle, according to Moskovskiy Komsomolets newspaper.

The law enforcement told the newspaper that the BMW had gone onto the opposite lane on a highway, and it crashed into the VAZ, at 1am.

As a result, the VAZ was thrown into one side, while its front section had turned into scrap metal. Its 29-year-old driver and the 22-year-old passenger sitting next to driver died on the spot; they were Armenian citizens. The 50-year-old passenger sitting in the back seat, and who also is Armenian, suffered injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The person at fault for this collision, however, sustained no injuries.