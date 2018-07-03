News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
2 Armenia citizens killed in Russia road accident
2 Armenia citizens killed in Russia road accident
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Two Armenian citizens were killed and another Armenian was hospitalized in critical condition, after a road accident in Russia.

The one at fault for this fatal crash, which occurred Tuesday at Krasnogorsky District in Moscow Oblast, was the 23-year-old driver of the BMW that collided with a VAZ Zhiguli-model vehicle, according to Moskovskiy Komsomolets newspaper.

The law enforcement told the newspaper that the BMW had gone onto the opposite lane on a highway, and it crashed into the VAZ, at 1am.

As a result, the VAZ was thrown into one side, while its front section had turned into scrap metal. Its 29-year-old driver and the 22-year-old passenger sitting next to driver died on the spot; they were Armenian citizens. The 50-year-old passenger sitting in the back seat, and who also is Armenian, suffered injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The person at fault for this collision, however, sustained no injuries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is accused of beating person
The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident…
 Car hits 60-year-old Armenia woman, she dies on way to hospital
The 17-year-old driver did not flee the seen…
 Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is detained
He is suspected of deliberately causing serious damage to health…
 Armenian family killed in Russia car crash (PHOTOS)
Two grownups and two children were killed...
 Criminal case launched into Armenia road accident that claimed 4 lives
The Investigative Committee of Armenia…
 At least 47 people killed in Indian bus crash
The state authorities expressed their condolences to the families of the victims…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news