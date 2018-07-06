News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.17/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.22 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.70 (up by AMD 3.84), that of one British pound totaled AMD 639.14 (up by AMD 1.26), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.65 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 247.77, AMD 19,503.28 and AMD 13,134.23, respectively.
