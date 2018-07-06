Tractor falls into gorge in Armenia, driver dies

A tractor fell into a gorge in Armenia, and its driver died.
On Wednesday at 6:20pm, the police received a call from a hospital, which informed that their ambulance staff, which was dispatched on a call, had informed that a 50-year-old man had died at the hill of Astghadzor village in Gegharkunik Province, before their arrival at the scene.
It was found out that this man had fallen into a gorge with a tractor, on the same day at around 4pm, while mowing the grass of his field in the said village, and he had died.
An investigation is underway into this incident.