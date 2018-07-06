News
Tractor falls into gorge in Armenia, driver dies
Tractor falls into gorge in Armenia, driver dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tractor fell into a gorge in Armenia, and its driver died. 

On Wednesday at 6:20pm, the police received a call from a hospital, which informed that their ambulance staff, which was dispatched on a call, had informed that a 50-year-old man had died at the hill of Astghadzor village in Gegharkunik Province, before their arrival at the scene.

It was found out that this man had fallen into a gorge with a tractor, on the same day at around 4pm, while mowing the grass of his field in the said village, and he had died.

An investigation is underway into this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
