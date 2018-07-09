Armenian PM about Serzh Sargsyan: If need be, the investigation procedures will reach everywhere

YEREVAN. – We did not just set a schedule to uncover a certain amount of corruption cases, there are rules on criminal procedures and checking of alarm calls, whatever will come out, will come out, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters Monday, July 9 when seeing his son Ashot Pashinyan off to army.
“Our general presumption is that there is corruption and of big proportions including in Armed Forces, and whatever there is will be uncovered. I did not set a task for National Security to uncover something huge, I say there should be legality. People think in the government we said today we will detain Alexander Sargsyan and then they did it. There was a citizen, who wrote an application letter to me saying he has a problem, the photographs have been grabbed off his hands. I inscribed it to National Security Service. NSS invited that man, he reported of that crime, and the case was on”, emphasized Pashinyan.
What concerns Serzh Sargsyan's brother Alexander Sargsyan who was twice detained and set free Pashinyan said it should encourage people to have more trust as detention of people can be done only in case there is evidence and legal grounds.
“No one should think I call and order to arrest someone, to set free the other and to persecute the third one. I set one task - everything needs to be 100% legal, it’s the law who says whom to detain and whom not”, said Pashinyan.
Asked whether those actions will reach Serzh Sargsyan, Pashinyan said there is no issue of not reaching Sargsyan, his house, anywhere, but it's the proof, procedures and operative information that is the basis. He can only guarantee that there are no untouchable people in Armenia. And those untouchable by law can be reached again, according to the law.