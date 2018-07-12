Vice speaker of Armenian parliament meets chairmen of Poland Sejm and Senate

YEREVAN. – Vice chairman of Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov met with marshal of the Senate Stanislav Karchevski and Marshal of the Sejm Marek Kuchcinski Thursday, July 12.
During the meeting the sides emphasized the importance of cooperation between Armenian and Polish parliaments and more frequent visits, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.
Delegation headed by Sharmazanov, which includes Armenian MPs Edmon Marukyan and Vahan Harutyunyan, participates in the third Summit of Leaders of Parliaments of Central and Eastern Europe as well as events on celebrating the 550th anniversary of formation of Polish parliament.