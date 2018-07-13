News
Friday
July 13
News
Friday
July 13
European Commission chief nearly falls on Ukraine leader at NATO summit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker was captured on video stumbling at NATO Summit in Brussels.

Jean-Claude Juncker was seen stumbling and loosing his way to the extent that the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to help keep him upright, the Daily Mail reported.

The European Commission chief seemed to be drunk, as he was not able to keep his balance.

Juncker has already been caught of being drunk. Last year, he also came to the Geneva summit under the influence of alcohol, as he kept hitting people and furniture.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
