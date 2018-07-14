Indian Court offers to demolish Taj Mahal

Indian Supreme Court intends to force the government to demolish the Taj Mahal if the landmark is not restored, BBC reported.
According to the judges, the monument suffered irreparable damage. For over 350 years , the white marble of the Taj Mahal has become moldy with a numerous cracks, while the government does nothing to preserve the unique mausoleum.
The judges sent a letter to the Indian government offering several ways to solve the problem: the closure, demolition or restoration.
Taj Mahal is a unique mausoleum-mosque, located in Agra, India, which is visited daily by up to 200 thousand people.