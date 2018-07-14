Azerbaijan declares Belarusian-Armenian blogger wanted

Belarussian blogger of Armenian origin Vladislav Mosesov, who visited Azerbaijan recently with a Belarussian passport, said that Azerbaijan declared him wanted, however, he has already left Belarus.
“Yesterday Azerbaijan declared me wanted. I have already left my country, but I cannot say yet where I am going for security reasons. I ask all those countries which consider me as their associate to take actions in connection with my situation. All those followers, who cannot help with anything, please share this video. My life is now under danger. I am followed at any moment, believe me, I know what I am saying. If I do not get in touch after three days, it will mean that something bad happened to me”, the blogger said.