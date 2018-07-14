News
WhatsApp testing new features
WhatsApp testing new features
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new ‘Mark as Read’ feature that will allow users to mark a message from the notification panel itself. The ability to mute a chat from the notification centre is also being tested, Indian Express reported quoting WABetaInfo. 

The new ‘Mark as read’ feature will allow users to mark a messafe as read directly from the notifications centre, without even opening the chat or the app.

As of now, this feature is not available and the users have to open the app and click on the message to mark it as read. The company, however, gives a ‘Reply’ option for WhatsApp messages in the notifications panel. This Reply option will still be there and a new button called ‘Mark as Read’ will be added in the WhatsApp notification shortcut.
