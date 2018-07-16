Putin, Trump not to exchange gifts?

Even though, as a rule, an exchange of gifts is envisaged during the Helsinki meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, it will not be the main thing, said Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
“The main [thing], of course, will be the meeting itself,” Peskov told RT television of Russia, and when asked about a response gift to the US president.
American media had reported that Trump had prepared a small gift for Putin during their talk Monday in the Finnish capital city, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.