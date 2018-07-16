News
Helping Armenia in holding snap elections is not easy for EU too, says Ambassador Świtalski
Helping Armenia in holding snap elections is not easy for EU too, says Ambassador Świtalski
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Senior European Union (EU) officials have told Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that they stand ready to assist in the organization of snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday.

He said, however, that the Armenian side certainly will make its sovereign decision with respect to the debates on the country’s election law and the assistance by EU, that the latter was committed to provide decisive assistance in the next election, and it was awaiting the results of internal discussions.

Świtalski, stressed that even though it was not easy for the EU too, they were determined to keep their promises. He said they realize that the snap elections were not far off, and they too needed to collect the respective funding—considering that they were working with time-consuming processes, but they were determined to carry out the promises made by EU officials.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
