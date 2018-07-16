EU envoy: Former government’s Anti-Corruption Commission wasn’t fully independent

The European Union has already spoken about corruption risks in Armenia, the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

"We are the only organization to fund a public anti-corruption campaign in 2017,” the envoy said adding: “I can not recall an international donor in Armenia, which is so strict on disclosure and transparency of corruption cases. We have never tried to hide that some of our money has been embezzled. We are also the only donor to Armenia to include an anti-corruption issue in our cooperation.”

According to him, the former government said that the Anti-Corruption Commission acting under the Prime Minister was sufficiently independent to implement the anti-corruption programs.

"We refused because we did not consider it to be independent. Only the new body, that the new government intends to establish as a comprehensive agency, is what we have supported for many years,” said the ambassador.

According to him, they do not provide money to the government.

"There is also the misinterpretation that we give money to the government. We do not give money to the government, we finance projects,” the envoy noted adding: “The EU does not give empty promises. All high promises will be translated into distinct programs. We are constructive in the context of implementing them. “