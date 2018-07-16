News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 16
USD
480.8
EUR
562.73
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.8
EUR
562.73
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
EU envoy: Former government’s Anti-Corruption Commission wasn’t fully independent
EU envoy: Former government’s Anti-Corruption Commission wasn’t fully independent
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The European Union has already spoken about corruption risks in Armenia, the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

"We are the only organization to fund a public anti-corruption campaign in 2017,” the envoy said adding: “I can not recall an international donor in Armenia, which is so strict on disclosure and transparency of corruption cases. We have never tried to hide that some of our money has been embezzled. We are also the only donor to Armenia to include an anti-corruption issue in our cooperation.”

According to him, the former government said that the Anti-Corruption Commission acting under the Prime Minister was sufficiently independent to implement the anti-corruption programs.

"We refused because we did not consider it to be independent. Only the new body, that the new government intends to establish as a comprehensive agency, is what we have supported for many years,” said the ambassador.

According to him, they do not provide money to the government.

"There is also the misinterpretation that we give money to the government. We do not give money to the government, we finance projects,” the envoy noted adding: “The EU does not give empty promises. All high promises will be translated into distinct programs. We are constructive in the context of implementing them. “
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Helping Armenia in holding snap elections is not easy for EU too, says Ambassador Świtalski
He said they realize that this voting was not far off…
 Świtalski: EU is ready to help Armenia
The European Union ambassador clarified that the expected assistance was primarily institutional, technical, and financial…
 EU diplomat: We don’t need new tensions in Karabakh
The European Union supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs…
 EU envoy: Some new ministers don’t have experience but are committed
"I have met people who are very sincere and committed to bring changes…
 MFA: Armenia-EU visa liberalization was on agenda of PM’s Brussels visit
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details…
 EU envoy: Do not wait for change in EU policy towards Yerevan
“We are open to all processes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news