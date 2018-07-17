News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Woman in Yerevan pours gasoline on man, sets him on fire
Woman in Yerevan pours gasoline on man, sets him on fire
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A woman has poured gasoline on a man and set him on fire in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Monday at 10:05pm, police received a report from a Yerevan hospital that a man, who was born in 1963, was admitted to this medical facility, and with burns to his head and neck.

He had informed that gasoline was poured on him, and he was set on fire.  

Police told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the operative team that was dispatched to the scene found out that, on the same day at 9:40pm, a woman, who was born in 1968, had poured gasoline on this man and set him on fire.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
23 tourists injured when lava bomb hits Hawaii
one of the injured suffered a hip fracture, others received burns…
 Over 40 people killed in Nigeria floods
"The water from the river moved in a reverse order…
 Foreigners secretly steal €1,300 in Armenia
A search is underway to find the third suspect…
 Missing Armenia villager is found dead
The dead body of this person was located between two rural communities…
 4 injured including children in Armenia road accident
The injured were reportedly hospitalized to the local medical center..
 One killed in Yerevan building collapse
The injured were hospitalized, one of the injured died in hospital…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news