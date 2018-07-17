Woman in Yerevan pours gasoline on man, sets him on fire

YEREVAN. – A woman has poured gasoline on a man and set him on fire in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Monday at 10:05pm, police received a report from a Yerevan hospital that a man, who was born in 1963, was admitted to this medical facility, and with burns to his head and neck.

He had informed that gasoline was poured on him, and he was set on fire.

Police told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the operative team that was dispatched to the scene found out that, on the same day at 9:40pm, a woman, who was born in 1968, had poured gasoline on this man and set him on fire.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.

An investigation is underway.