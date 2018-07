At least 44 people were killed and 20 are missing as a result of floods in northern Nigeria, Xinhua reported referring to the governor of the state Aminu Masari.

"The water from the river moved in a reverse order and come back to the town and caused the flooding," he said.

According to him, 500 houses were destroyed and thousands of people became homeless. The relief agency has already brought 13 trucks loaded with relief materials for distribution to the victims.