Dollar still “weakening” in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.30/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.07 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 558.49 (down by AMD 4.98), that of one British pound totaled AMD 626.02 (down by AMD 10.60), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.62 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 243.52, AMD 19,036.9 and AMD 12,739.65, respectively.