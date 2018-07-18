News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Dollar still “weakening” in Armenia
Dollar still “weakening” in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.30/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.07 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 558.49 (down by AMD 4.98), that of one British pound totaled AMD 626.02 (down by AMD 10.60), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.62 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 243.52, AMD 19,036.9 and AMD 12,739.65, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM suggests reconsidering rental contracts for facilities near Lake Sevan
Prime Minister instructed Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan to keep garbage collection in focusof attention...
 Ardshinbank partners with IIB to support trade finance in Armenia
The Bank has joined the International Investment Bank’s Trade Finance Support Programme…
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Armenian PM: It is necessary to carry out an examination on Amulsar, sides oppose initiative
“Lydian Armenia carried out a separate examination, other expert centers did this...
 Disputing parties do not reach agreement on Armenia gold mine issue
The PM said he was in a hurry and left the respective discussion…
 Armenia Premier on Amulsar gold mine: I would not have wanted for such mine near Jermuk town
Pashinyan met with the representatives of Lydian International company, which operates the mine, and the demonstrators who protest against its operation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news