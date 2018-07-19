News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
1 Armenian killed, another injured in Georgia road accident
1 Armenian killed, another injured in Georgia road accident
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

One Armenian died and another one was injured in a road accident that occurred Wednesday in Georgia.

We have learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia that the MES 911 emergency hotline had received a call, at 9:28pm, informing that a traffic accident had taken place in Georgia, and Armenians were affected.

Contact was established with a representative from the emergency situations’ department of Georgia, and this representative informed that a car had gone off road and rolled into the valley nearby Ananuri village, in Dusheti Municipality of Georgia, at around 1:32pm.

The passenger, Grisha Badalyan—a Russian citizen, who was born in 1949—had died on the spot, while the driver, Grigori Badalyan—a Russian citizen, who was born in 1982—had suffered injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors said the patient was in critical condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Tragic incident in Armenia’s Syunik leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A truck loaded with grass turned upside down…
 1 dead, 3 injured in Armenia road accident
A car crashed into a thick tree…
 2 people killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)
A truck and a car crashed on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway…
 23 tourists injured when lava bomb hits Hawaii
one of the injured suffered a hip fracture, others received burns…
 Over 40 people killed in Nigeria floods
"The water from the river moved in a reverse order…
 Foreigners secretly steal €1,300 in Armenia
A search is underway to find the third suspect…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news