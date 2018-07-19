1 Armenian killed, another injured in Georgia road accident

One Armenian died and another one was injured in a road accident that occurred Wednesday in Georgia.
We have learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia that the MES 911 emergency hotline had received a call, at 9:28pm, informing that a traffic accident had taken place in Georgia, and Armenians were affected.
Contact was established with a representative from the emergency situations’ department of Georgia, and this representative informed that a car had gone off road and rolled into the valley nearby Ananuri village, in Dusheti Municipality of Georgia, at around 1:32pm.
The passenger, Grisha Badalyan—a Russian citizen, who was born in 1949—had died on the spot, while the driver, Grigori Badalyan—a Russian citizen, who was born in 1982—had suffered injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors said the patient was in critical condition.