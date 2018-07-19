Karen Ghazaryan accidentally crossed into Azerbaijan, says Armenia National Security Service chief

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia oversees the border with Azerbaijan. And the house of the person, who crossed the border, is located 300 to 500 meters from the border.

NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan told about the above-said to reporters, prior to Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government. He noted this commenting on the incident that Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had recently gotten lost and ended up in Azerbaijan.

“That man has certain health problems,” Vanetsyan stated. “He got lost, and there was an accidental violation of the border.

“Information circulated in the Azerbaijani media doesn’t correspond to reality.”