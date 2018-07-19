News
1.1bn drams restored from close to 5bn-dram infractions in Armenia 2017 budget
1.1bn drams restored from close to 5bn-dram infractions in Armenia 2017 budget
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia has approved the Ministry of Finance report on the results of the oversight of the execution of the 2017 State Budget of the country.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan noted that a 4 billion-and-978 million-dram infraction was recorded, of which 1 billion and 109 million drams were restored.

When Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked why the rest of this amount was not restored, Janjughazyan responded as follows, in particular: “Sometimes those infractions aren’t hidden in the execution, but in other regulations by which that execution was made. (…). The study shows that they couldn’t have been restored.”

At present, US$1 is equivalent to approximately 480 drams.
This text available in   Հայերեն
