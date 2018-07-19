Armenia Special Investigation Service: Second President’s questioning is slated for July 26

The questioning of Robert Kocharyan, the second President of Armenia, may be recorded on video.
Sasun Khachatryan, Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS), on Thursday told about the aforesaid to reporters. He added that Kocharyan had been summoned for questioning on July 26, and that he was expected to show up for questioning on that day.
“And in connection with publicizing [this questioning], the body conducting the proceedings will decide on publicizing to what extent, or not publicizing at all,” he said. “It will be decided based on the interests of the case.”
The SIS chief added that anyone who can give important information may be questioned as a witness, and that there was no restriction in this regard.
And in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s query as to what would happen should Kocharyan not show up for questioning within the slated period, Khachatryan said they would take actions in accordance with the letter of the law.