News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Trump: news media wants to see a confrontation with Russia, even war
Trump: news media wants to see a confrontation with Russia, even war
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Trump lashed out anew at the news media on Thursday, suggesting that reporters are slanting their coverage of his relationship with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin with the aim of provoking a possible war.

"The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war. They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin. We are doing MUCH better than any other country!" Trump tweeted.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news