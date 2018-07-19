Trump: news media wants to see a confrontation with Russia, even war

US President Trump lashed out anew at the news media on Thursday, suggesting that reporters are slanting their coverage of his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of provoking a possible war.
"The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war. They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin. We are doing MUCH better than any other country!" Trump tweeted.