At least 7 people killed in Brazil armed attack

At least seven people were killed in an armed attack on a house in the city of Porto Alegre in northern Brazil, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Terra portal.
The incident took place on Thursday evening.
According to the witnesses, the armed people drove up to the house by car, fired at the people in the house and fled the scene.
Six people were found dead in the house, another two were hospitalized with injuries. One of the injured died later while the other one is in a critical condition, the police reported.
Law enforcement agencies have begun an investigation. According to the police, the attacked house was a hangout for drug addicts.