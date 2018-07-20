News
Dollar is stable in Armenia
Dollar is stable in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.62/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.02 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.16 (up by AMD  2.42), that of one British pound totaled AMD 625.72 (up by AMD 1.08), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.58 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 238.58, AMD 18,813.94 and AMD 12,330.93, respectively.
