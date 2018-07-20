News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
Armenian President visits prominent painter Minas Avetisyan’s studio (PHOTOS)
Armenian President visits prominent painter Minas Avetisyan’s studio (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has visited the house of prominent painter Minas Avetisyan (1928-1975), where he met with the widow, children and grandchildren of the renowned artist to congratulate on the latter’s 90th anniversary of birth.

The president viewed several early works of Minas and talked to the painter’s family.

Then Sarkissian visited the studio of the painter, where Avetisyan’s son – Narek Avetisyan – is painting presently. The president viewed Narek Avetisyan’s works and talked about the trends of development of contemporary Armenian arts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news