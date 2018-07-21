Pompeo hopes that Trump and Putin will meet in Washington this fall

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that he’s “very hopeful” that President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Washington, D.C., this fall, The Hill reported.
“Those conversations are incredibly important, we have our senior leaders meeting all across the world with people we have deep disagreements with,” Pompeo told reporters.
“It is incredibly valuable to the people of the United States of America that President Trump and President Putin continue to engage in dialogue to resolve the difficult issues that our countries face between each other,” he said.
"I think this makes enormous sense and I’m very hopeful that that meeting will take place this fall," he said.