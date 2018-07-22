Some of provisions of agreement on status of Russian border troops in Armenia can be reviewed

A review is not ruled out of some of the provisions of the Armenia-Russia agreement on the status of the Russian border troops in Armenia.
The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Sunday told about the abovementioned to reporters, in Panik village of Shirak Province.
“They [agreements] are not documents written on stone,” the minister noted. “And quite a few problems, which require legal contractual changes, arise over time; of course, this [changes] will be done.”
Tonoyan said the incident that took place in Panik several days ago could pave the way for making some changes.
Divisions from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri on Tuesday entered Panik village and conducted military exercises there. Shootings and explosions were heard during these exercises. Subsequently, the commander of this military base presented to Minister Tonoyan the details of this incident. He noted that the command of this military base had informed the competent Armenian authorities about these military exercises. But considering that the circumstances which caused concern to the local population were not taken into account when choosing the place of these exercises, the Russian side formally apologized, and it assured that from now on it will be more consistent in the planning of and informing about its events being held outside the military base.