Young man jumps from Yerevan bridge

YEREVAN. – A tragic incident has occurred Sunday in Armenia, as a young man has jumped off a bridge in capital city Yerevan.
The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at around 5:40pm, informing that a person had thrown himself from the Davtashen Bridge.
According to shamshyan.com, a fire and rescue squad as well as police arrived at the scene.
A report is being prepared on the incident.
As per the source, the deceased was 25 to 30 years old, and law enforcement officials are determining his identity.