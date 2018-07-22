News
Sunday
July 22
News
Young man jumps from Yerevan bridge
Young man jumps from Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A tragic incident has occurred Sunday in Armenia, as a young man has jumped off a bridge in capital city Yerevan.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at around 5:40pm, informing that a person had thrown himself from the Davtashen Bridge.

According to shamshyan.com, a fire and rescue squad as well as police arrived at the scene.

A report is being prepared on the incident.

As per the source, the deceased was 25 to 30 years old, and law enforcement officials are determining his identity.

 shamshyan.com
