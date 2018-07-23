Trump: If Iran continues to threaten US, it will “suffer consequences”

US President Donald Trump has stated that if Iran continued to threaten his country, it will “suffer consequences.”
“To Iranian President Rouhani: Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Trump wrote on Twitter, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia. “We [the US] are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!”
“Don’t play with fire,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had cautioned his US counterpart. “Or you will regret.” In his words, Iran’s power is restraining. “We don’t fight and we don’t war against anybody,” he had added, in particular.
The Iranian president’s remarks were a response to a US State Department statement, according to which Washington will try to persuade its allies toward completely halting their purchase of oil from Iran, by early November.