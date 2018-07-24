Karabakh MOD: There had not been such calm situation at Line of Contact

Just like in previous years, the bellicose statements by the Azerbaijani leadership have continued this year too.
Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday noted the aforementioned at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.
In his words, however, ceasefire violation has dropped sharply.
“The [present-day] situation [at the Line of Contact with Azerbaijan] can be assessed [as] stable calm, but with trends of tension; there had not been such calm situation [before],” the minister stressed. “However, an increase in tension is possible in September, October.”