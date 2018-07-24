Manvel Grigoryan is no longer “honorary citizen” of Etchmiadzin

National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Board’s now ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, has been stripped of the title of Honorary Citizen of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) town.
The Vagharshapat municipal council on Tuesday reached such a decision.
Vagharshapat Acting Mayor Diana Gasparyan reported on the matter of stripping Grigoryan from the aforementioned title.
Vagharshapat resident Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on June 19. He is charged with unlawfully keeping weapons and ammunition, and committing large-scale embezzlement. In particular, it is about the embezzlement of the aid that was sent during the days of the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.