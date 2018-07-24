News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
Armenian Defense minister receives UK Ambassador to Armenia
Armenian Defense minister receives UK Ambassador to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

EREVAN.- Armenian Defense minister Davit Tonoyan received on Tuesday UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth, the ministry reported.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation of Armenia and the UK in the defense field were discussed. The Armenian defense minister attached importance to the main spheres of bilateral cooperation. He also highlighted the importance of holding regular military-political dialogue between the respective officials for the defense policy and cooperation of the two countries.

In her turn the UK Ambassador said the UK ministry of defense will continue the cooperation and reaffirmed the readiness to provide consulting support on directions presented by the Armenian defense ministry, including in the field of public procurement legislation.

Issues relating to the regional security were also discussed during the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news