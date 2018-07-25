Strikes on Syria jet are defense of sovereignty, Israel envoy to UN says

Israel will not tolerate any violation of our sovereignty—not from Syria, not from Gaza, not from any other enemy that threatens our security.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Tuesday stated the aforementioned after the Israeli Air Force shot town a Syrian jet, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

On early Tuesday, Israel launched two Patriot missiles toward an Israeli jet that had violated the Israeli airspace, Danon said.

The Israeli army press service had reported that an intensification of internal battles, including activities by the Syrian Air Force, was observed in Syria from morning.

