Afghan criminal group apprehended at Armenia-Turkey border (PHOTOS)

The Russian Federal Security Service border troops, which are carrying out their military service in Armenia, have detained five border trespassers, at the border with Turkey.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the above-said from the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard Department in Armenia.

This criminal group had attempted to illegally enter Armenia.

It was found out that these border trespassers are Afghan citizens.

They were handed over to Armenian law enforcement.

The details of this incident are being ascertained.