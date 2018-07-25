Armenia defense minister: Military budget will increase considerably

The weapons and ammunition, which we will receive from the Russian Federation, are in production.
The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters at the Ministry of Defense, and during the graduation ceremony for the 2017/18 academic year graduates of military education institutions from Armenia and abroad. He noted this commenting on Armenia’s purchasing of arms, and with the $100mn loan from Russia.
And when asked whether an increase in the salaries of Armenia’s military servicemen was planned, the minister responded that although an increase in the salaries of soldiers and officers was not envisaged in 2019, the country’s military budget was to increase considerably.