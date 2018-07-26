News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Trump: EU and US love each other!
Trump: EU and US love each other!
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US and the EU love each other, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.

“Obviously the European Union, as represented by @JunckerEU and the United States, as represented by yours truly, love each other!” 

The US leader Donald Trump and the EC President Jean-Claude Juncker held a meeting in Washington. As the result of the meeting, the US will begin work to increase the export of liquefied gas to Europe, and Europeans agreed to reduce industrial tariffs and import more soybeans and other agricultural products from the United States.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU supports State Department declaration on Crimea
The US Declaration on the Crimea illustrates a consistent, strong and principled position…
 German FM: America, Europe are not opponents
“We are partners and allies with common values and interests…
 Ashotyan: Armenia parliament will be demanding toward government to implement agreement with EU
Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations met with a visiting German MP…
 Switalski: €110 million waiting in "fridge" and their use depends only on Armenia
Before speaking about new financing which, of course, will be it is necessary to look back...
 Premier: Surprising that there are EU officials who do not notice changes in Armenia
Democracy is not a foreign policy orientation to us, but it is our conviction and belief…
 Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy
“I didn’t participate in any format that’s unprecedented for our [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” the PM said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news