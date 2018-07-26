Trump: EU and US love each other!

The US and the EU love each other, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.
“Obviously the European Union, as represented by @JunckerEU and the United States, as represented by yours truly, love each other!”
The US leader Donald Trump and the EC President Jean-Claude Juncker held a meeting in Washington. As the result of the meeting, the US will begin work to increase the export of liquefied gas to Europe, and Europeans agreed to reduce industrial tariffs and import more soybeans and other agricultural products from the United States.
