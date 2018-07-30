Italy president arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The plane of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport. He was welcomed by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
At the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, Sergio Mattarella is paying a two-day state visit, and together with his daughter, Laura Mattarella.
The official welcoming ceremony for the Italian president will be held at the Armenian presidential residence; this will be followed by the two presidents’ tête-à-tête and, subsequently, an extended meeting of delegations of the two countries. Afterwards, Presidents Sarkissian and Mattarella will make a statement for the press.
Within the framework of his state visit, the Italian president will meet with Armenia’s top leadership, and he will be hosted by the Catholicos of All Armenians.
Also, the Mattarella-led Italian delegation will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
In addition, the presidents of Armenia and Italy will attend the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Italian Cultural Heritage Preservation Center.