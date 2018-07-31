Armenia, Italy presidents pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Accompanied by President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is in Armenia on state visit—and together with his daughter, Laura Mattarella—on Tuesday paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan.
The Armenian and Italian presidents paid tribute to the genocide victims, laid a wreath to the monument, and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame to the memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy.
Also, Italian President Mattarella planted a fir at the Memory Alley of this memorial.