Armenia, Italy presidents pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Accompanied by President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is in Armenia on state visit—and together with his daughter, Laura Mattarella—on Tuesday paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan.

The Armenian and Italian presidents paid tribute to the genocide victims, laid a wreath to the monument, and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame to the memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy.

Also, Italian President Mattarella planted a fir at the Memory Alley of this memorial.
