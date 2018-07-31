News
New IPhone 9 could support multiple SIM cards
New IPhone 9 could support multiple SIM cards
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The next iPhone could have the option to have two SIM cards, according to leaked code, Independent reported.

Clues suggesting that the new handset will include the feature have been found in the latest update to Apple's beta operating system.

Support for a second SIM card has been long-rumoured for the iPhone, but has never arrived. Offering such a feature would allow customers to use two numbers or accounts in the one phone – allowing people to use business and personal numbers, for instance, or a different account while at home or travelling.

The details were revealed by blog 9to5mac, which found clues in the latest iOS beta update – number five, which was just pushed out to Apple developers – that made reference to a "second SIM" and even an additional SIM tray.
