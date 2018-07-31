Rouhani cautions EU to take action in support of nuclear seal in short time left

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the European states to adopt practical measures to protect the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, stressing the need for preparing the ground for Iran to export crude even after imposition of the US sanctions, Fars News reported.
"Today, we are in a highly important historical period of time in relation to the nuclear deal and Europe's clear position on measures that it should adopt to compensate for the US illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal is highly important to the Iranian nation," President Rouhani said in a meeting with new British Ambassador to Tehran Robert Macaire on Tuesday.
He underlined Iran's willingness to further develop ties with Europe, and said, "Now, after the US illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal, the ball is in Europe's court in the limited time that has been left."
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been after tension in the region and does not want problems in international waterways, but it will never easily ignore its right to export oil (either)," President Rouhani said.