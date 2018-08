A 28-year-old military serviceman was injured in a major road accident Tuesday, in Armenia’s Syunik Province.

At around 3pm, a car went off road on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway, turned upside down several times, and ended up in the roadside field.

According to shamshyan.com, the driver sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

As per the source, the driver is a soldier.