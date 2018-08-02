Russian border guards in Armenia apprehend Turkey spy (PHOTOS)

Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended a trespasser of the Turkish-Armenian border.

The Russian border guards at the Gyumri border guard detachment division detained a Turkish citizen who was attempting to overcome engineering and technical means, informed the press service of the Russian Border Guard Department in Armenia.

Also, the border trespasser was carrying a mobile phone, in which there were photos and files of engineering structures and barriers that are located on the national border.

He was handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies.

The circumstances behind this incident are being investigated.